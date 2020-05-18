Jellyfish appearing on the beaches should not be touched because they sting, but in case of accidental contact, the most effective first aid for pain relief is heat.

“Soaking the affected area in water at 43-45 C for 20-40 minutes is enough to control pain in most cases. If the temperature of the water cannot be born to that degree, soak in water which is as hot as can be tolerated”, the Livestock Department has said. If pain, swelling, itching or burning continues, the person should definitely go to the nearest health centre.

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the number of jellyfish around the world, especially in the Southeast Asian seas, the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. While scientists are investigating the causes of this increase, they focus on various possibilities. Increasing sea water temperature, eutrophication (pollution caused by excessive nutrient elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen) are among these possibilities. Increases in the sea water temperature and nutrient elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen also increases the number of plankton in sea water. Plankton is also the food of jellyfish and thus their number increases.

Although there are different types in the Mediterranean, it is worth paying attention to especially Pelagia noctiluca and Rhopilema nomadica type jellyfish.

Pelagia noctiluca type mushroom-shaped body hanging from its body, 8 small and 4 large tentacles around the mouth (flexible and mobile extensions), forming a nice image 10-15 cm. Pelagia noctiluca on the neck is actually a poisonous and dangerous jellyfish. Its color can vary from reddish yellow to purple. It can cause pain in the body when contacted with burning capsules around the tentacle. Since these tentacles can be up to 50 cm long, it is necessary to avoid contact with it.

Rhopilema nomadica type jellyfish, on the other hand, have no appendages on the sides of the body of this species, which looks like a bell. Burning capsules are located on the mouth arms and around the umbrella. This species that comes to our seas through the Suez Canal feeds on plankton. Rhopilema nomadica has a very high reproductive potential since it can reproduce both sexually and asexually. Therefore, it is more common in a short time and especially in spring and summer.

