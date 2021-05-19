Discussions about full-reopening of the border by the Bi-Communal Health Committee should complete this week, picking up from where it was left off prior to the Geneva Conference, Kibris Postasi reports.

Citing Greek Cypriot daily ‘Politis’, the newspaper noted that within the framework of returning the transitions to normal, the necessary preconditions will be grouped according to the epidemiological view and the goal is to complete the negotiations this week, although it is not possible to say anything definite.

According to the information available, the newspaper stated that the prerequisites for border crossings are not linked to the vaccination programme of either the Turkish or Greek Cypriot side, at least for now, and that requests have been made to resume normal border crossings. However, the newspaper pointed out that there must be a guarantee that this will not lead to an increase in coronavirus cases on either side.

Kibris Postasi