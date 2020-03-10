Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay has said that his priority is direct trade.

Ozersay, who is a candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections was addressing a meeting in Yeni Erenköy in the Karpaz region.

He reiterated that after Brexit, the UK would no be obliged to comply with the EU Court of Justice ruling that impedes direct trade with North Cyprus.. He said the following:

“I had said two and a half years ago that we should be able to trade directly with Britain after it leaves the EU. We have to develop policy on this issue. […] This is the first article of my vision. We need to produce and be able to sell what we produce. If the president makes an effort and initiative and activates Turkey, he will have a great opportunity, but if the president negotiates only the Cyprus issue, he will be unable to do anything. I believe I will do that and succeed”.

Explaining his goals in connection with the opening of the fenced-off town of Varosha/Maraş, Ozersay said that he had succeeded in setting up a committee and commencing the work of that committee following a decision by the cabinet. He added: “Work is currently underway. Today all the politicians have come to the point where I had set out my vision in 2014, after just six years”.

Osersay argued that if Varosha/Maraş was opened under TRNC administration, the country could levy taxes on those who came to settle in it, get building licences from the TRNC and be financially active in the TRNC. “This step will bring us closer to international law and to the UN Security Council resolutions”, he said, adding that the most important thing is to provide North Cyprus with a source of financial revenue and opportunities for employment.

