North Cyprus News - Passengers arrive - ErcanA petition demanding direct flights to North Cyprus from the UK has acquired over 12,000 signatures. The text of the petition addressed to the UK parliament runs as follows:

Authorise direct flights from the United Kingdom to North Cyprus (TRNC)

Our Government needs to support direct flights to Northern Cyprus. The UK has around 300,000 residents of Turkish Cypriot heritage. Direct flights should create more free flow travel and ease access for the disabled and vulnerable. In return offer British citizens their free choice of travel

The Government should listen to its citizens’ concerns. A direct flight to Northern Cyprus has never been operational. Direct accessibility to Northern Cyprus should be granted. The EU’s embargo of 1994 should now be lifted. If we have completed Brexit, we would like to see the UK authorise a direct flight from the UK to Northern Cyprus without the EU’s interference. Direct flights should boost tourism as this direct flight has never been in effect.

In order for the petition to be considered for debate by the UK parliament, the petition must gather 100,000 signatures.

To support the petition click here

