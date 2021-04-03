A “Digital Library on Cyprus Negotiations”, prepared by the Cyprus Dialogue Forum (CDF), has been published. Large amounts of information and documents regarding the Cyprus negotiations can be accessed from the digital library which has been published in Turkish, Greek and English, Yeniduzen reports.

The publication provides a comprehensive source of information on the official Cyprus negotiations and brings together the positions of the parties following the principle of neutrality of researchers and readers.

Under each heading in the digital library, past negotiation stages are mapped historically, summarised with information files and detailed documents are provided.

The library covers a wide period from 1930 to 2021.

The frameworks and positions of Cypriot leaders in different periods, confidence-building measures and many details are also included in the library.

The links in all three languages are provided below:

English

Greek

Turkish

Yeniduzen