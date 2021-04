Imports into North Cyprus have come to a virtual standstill, with the exception of food imports, businesses operating at Famagusta Port have said.

Yeniduzen reports that the pandemic and the depreciation of the Turkish lira had severely impacted the import of goods.

A representative of Cinsa shipping said that normally cranes would be operating 3-4 times a week, now operations have dropped to between 1-2 times weekly.

