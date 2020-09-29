Latest Headlines

Details of School Opening Dates Announced

The Ministry of Health, Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee has announced details of its decisions. 

First Preschool, Primary School 1st and 2nd Grades, and then the other classes start rotational education on October 1.

Third, 4th and 5th grades will begin clases on 5 October and Middle and High Schools commence on 12 October.

From 1 October, 2020, it has been decided that Preschools up to the age of 5 will start full-time, Primary Schools 1 and 2 alternately.

On October 05, Primary Schools 3-4 and 5th Grades alternate, and on October 12, Middle Schools and High Schools begin education alternately.

Private education institutions, classroom, study, course places, etc. institutions were also allowed to open as of 12 October.

It was also stated that the class size in the classrooms should be limited to a maximum of 20 people and the classroom order should be planned in a way that social distance, hygiene and other protective measures are applied.

