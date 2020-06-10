The provisional report on Covid-19 submitted by the Ministry of Health to the Presidency contains data on the outbreak since March 10 in North Cyprus.

The report, signed by Undersecretary of Health Ali Çaygür, does not contain any data and statistics for comparison with other countries where the pandemic was prevalent, but it does not provide details.

President Mustafa Akıncı said that he had been asking for the Covid-19 report for days, noting that he was sent a two and a half page article. He said that the report was not of the required quality and seriousness.

Health Minister Ali Pilli, on the other hand, in a statement made to the Assembly, said that he will present the report, which will be prepared in booklet form, to the Presidency as soon as possible.

Some interesting facts are recorded however. In the report, it was announced that a total of 8,500 PCR tests and 25,000 rapid tests were performed.

According to the report, 62 of 108 patients were female, one of whom was pregnant and 46 were male.

Among the remarkable findings in the report, 42% of the patients did not any show symptoms.

Apart From Hotels Karpaz Worst Affected Region

It was stated that 35% of the patients were detected in hotels, while the most cases were reported in Karpaz with 18%. While 15.7% of the cases were found in the Nicosia/Gönyeli region and 14.8% in the Lapta/Alsancak region. According to the report, 3.7% of patients were found in Girne, 4.6% in Beyarmudu and 4.6% in Famagusta. The regions with the least number of cases were İskele with 1% and Lefke with 0.9%.

300 PCR test capacity per day

In the report, which stated that the test capacity was increased during the outbreak, it was announced that 13,500 PCT tests were taken, but with the contribution of the genetic laboratory, the number doubled. It is stated that it has the capacity to perform 300 PCR tests per day.

Number of Ventilators Doubled

The report noted that the number of intensive care ventilators was increased from 37 to 78, 50 new monitors were purchased, and 40 intensive care rooms were created.

Yeniduzen