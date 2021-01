Visibility on the İskele-Karpaz Highway on the Pamuklu-Kumyalı and Çayırova-Kalecik road route has dropped below 10 metres in places.

Additionally, there has been dense fog on the Nicosia – Kyrenia road and in some parts of Nicosia.

The police have warned drivers who using these roads to drive with care and keep their speeds down.

Kibris Postasi