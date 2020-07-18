A demonstration was held yesterday at the Metehan border crossing in protest at the unilateral decision of the Greek Cypriots to prevent visitors crossing the borders from south to north.

There were 300 demonstrators representing 17 non-governmental organisations marching and demanding access from south to north for visitors who wanted to cross the border.

They carried banners and placards written in both Turkish and English saying that the Greek Cypriots had acted in violation of the Green Line Regulation and were stifling their already damaged economy.

In a joint written statement, the organizations said that they were protesting in order to be heard by the world and especially by the European Union, because of the obstacles posed by the Greek Cypriot side to visitors, including those coming from the European Union, at the border crossings to North Cyprus.

Taking part in the demonstration were the following:

Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KTTO)

Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Industry (KTTSO)

Turkish Cypriot Contractors’ Association (KTIMB)

Turkish Cypriot Association (KTIID),

Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ISAD)

Association of Turkish Cypriot Travel Agencies and Tourism (KTTSAB)

Association of Northern Cyprus Restaurants (KKRB)

Association of Car Rental Companies (KAIB)

Association of Casino Entrepreneurs (CIB)

Taxi Association (TB)

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Organization (ATCA) and others.

Source – Kibris Postasi