The Trade Union Platform will hold a protest outside the Prime Ministry today to protest against the citizenship practises, the cost of living and “unnecessary” spending of the state budget.

According to the statement made by KTAMS President Güven Bengihan on behalf of the Trade Union Platform, the protest will be held in front of the Prime Ministry at 13.00 today.

The Trade Union Platform will also issue a press release during the demonstration.

Yeni Duzen