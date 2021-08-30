A demonstration is being organised against the government decision to introduce charges for PCR and antigen testing for the coronavirus, to be introduced on 1 September, Kibris Postasi reported. Only school age children will be exempt from paying.

The platform called “No to Paid Tests in TRNC”, which was established on Facebook and reached 1500 members in approximately 24 hours, has invited all members of the public who oppose paying for PCR and Antigen tests to gather in front of the Prime Ministry on Monday, September 6 at 08:00.

It adds that no one, whether they are vaccinated or not, should be discriminated against and charged for taking a test for the coronavirus.

Kibris Postasi