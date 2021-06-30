The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has not been found in North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported.

First detected in India in February, the Delta variant continues to spread worldwide, sparking fears that the new variant could lead to a new wave of the pandemic, increasing already stretched healthcare systems, and halting the reversal of lockdown rules.

“The Delta variant is considered to be moderately resistant to vaccines, especially in individuals receiving a single dose. A single dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine can only reduce a person’s risk of developing Covid-19 symptoms caused by the Delta variant by 33 percent, according to results from a Public Health England study published May 22. This rate is 50 percent for the Alpha variant. With the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, the protection rate against Delta increases to 60 percent. This rate is measured as 66 percent in Alpha. Two doses of Pfizer vaccine provide 88 percent protection against Delta and 93 percent protection against Alpha“, Kibris Postasi writes.

According to analyses made by the Near East University of patients diagnosed with Covid-19, between February-June, the Delta variant has not been detected in North Cyprus.

The dominant variant is Alfa in 60-80 percent of positive cases following analysis of people infected with the coronavirus between February-June.

