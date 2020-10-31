Twenty-five people were killed and at least 831 injured when a magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked Izmir on the Turkish Aegean on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 435 people are receiving treatment, while 25 were in intensive care and nine are undergoing surgeries.

He also said 364 were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment and that medical and rescue teams continued to work in Izmir.

At least 389 aftershocks, with 33 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded, according to AFAD.

World leaders have sent their condolences, meanwhile, Greece, despite the ongoing disputes with Turkey, offered assistance.

Hurriyet