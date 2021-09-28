The deadline to apply for the European Green Pass for Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated in North Cyprus has been extended until 31 October, Yeniduzen reported.

The South Cyprus Undersecretariat for Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy announced that this service will be available until 31 October 2021 for Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and wish to obtain the European Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate (EUDCC) for travel purposes.

The extension was granted even though the Bi-Communal Technical Health Committee could not reach a consensus on the inclusion of Turkish Cypriots in the “European Union Digital Vaccine Certificate” application. Meanwhile, the Turkish Cypriot authorities have asked for the Ada Pass to be accepted in its place.

To apply for the certificate, click here

Yeniduzen