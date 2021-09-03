The danger of the Karpaz region being polluted by the Syrian oil spill is not over yet, the Biologists Association has said, Yeniduzen reported.

“Currently, these remains are moving towards the Turkish coast with the northward current, but they may come to our coasts again if they meet a countercurrent“, the statement said.

Yeniduzen reported that the newspaper had spoken to marine biologist Asst. Assoc. Dr. Burak Ali Çiçek yesterday, who stated that he had observed the oil residues sinking to the seabed during his observations on Thursday.

He stated that these remains are currently moving towards the Turkish coast with the current towards the north, but if they encounter a countercurrent, they may come back to our coasts.

