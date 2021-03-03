The Ministry of Public Works and Communications issued a new NOTAM (notice for airmen) on Tuesday, limiting the number of commercial flights to the TRNC.

Accordingly, daily flights to the TRNC will be limited to three per day in line with the TRNC’s capacity to quarantine arriving passengers, BRT reports.

Only TRNC citizens, their parents, spouses or children traveling from countries where flight restrictions are being imposed after new variants of Covid-19 have been detected, will be allowed entry into the country on the condition they enter quarantine.

An official at the Ministry of Public Works and Communications said that the NOTAM had been issued following a surge in mutated variants of Covid-19 discovered in some countries.

“We are expecting around 4000 students. More flights to the country mean a drop in ticket prices. We are going through a difficult period. The government is doing all it can to enable university students to return, to protect the public’s health and to help the economy back on track”, she said.

BRTK