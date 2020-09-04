Latest Headlines

Daily Flight Numbers to North Cyprus to Increase

13 mins ago
North Cyprus News - Hasan Tacoy - Economy - Energy - Minister
Minister for Economy and Energy – Hasan Taçoy

The number of flights to North Cyprus are to be increased, Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy has said. Initially, daily flights to the country will increase to 12, the minister said. Part of the decision to increase flight numbers was made to accommodate students, he said, noting that facilities will be provided for them

Meanwhile, Halkin Sesi writes that during the first 60 days of the country reopening to travellers, 300 people infected with Covid-19 had been taken to special quarantine centres. The newspaper notes that those numbers are increasing.

Halkin Sesi

