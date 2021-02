Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that 71 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 62 of whom are local.

Pilli stated that 10 of the cases were in Nicosia, 45 in Kyrenia, 7 in Famagusta, 2 in Iskele, 4 in Güzelyurt and 1 in Lefke.

The total number of people currently infected with Covid-19 is 567. Ten people have been admitted to intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 2,504 and 14 people have died.

Yeniduzen