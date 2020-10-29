Britain has imposed a 14-day home quarantine requirement for passengers travelling from Cyprus following the spike in coronavirus cases since Sunday.

The decision to remove Cyprus from the list of safe countries will enter into force on Sunday at 04:00 UK time.

The decision was announced by British Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

The UK announces new decisions every Thursday, evaluating the developments in coronavirus cases in other countries. Along with Cyprus, Lithuania also entered the quarantine list. Shapps said there were no countries included in the safe country list this week.

Renewed Travel Advice For Cyprus

The British Foreign Office, Commonwealth of Nations and Development Office (FCDO) renewed the travel advice for Cyprus after the island was removed from the British government’s list of safe travel corridors.

The FCDO assessed the risks in Cyprus and advised avoid take non-essential travel there. However, the FCDO currently is not recommending those travelling to Cyprus to leave the island at this time.

Passengers were asked to follow advice from local authorities in order to best protect themselves.

Yeniduzen