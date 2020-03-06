Latest Headlines

Cyprus News - Lokmaci Demo PosterThe fallout from the closure of four border crossing points continues. The Greek Cypriot administration made the order to close four checkpoints for one week, despite the fact that no cases of coronavirus have been detected on either side of the divide in Cyprus.

Calls for a demonstration against the closures have been made on social media by both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot citizens.

The demonstration will be held at the Lokmaci crossing point in Nicosia at 11.30am this Saturday, it said on social media.

Yeni Duzen

