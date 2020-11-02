Newly elected President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades will hold their first informal meeting in the UN Buffer Zone on Tuesday evening.

The meeting, to be held under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, will begin at 7pm.

The purpose of the meeting is for the two leaders to become acquainted with each other. It is hoped that they will find sufficient common ground to restart the Cyprus negotiations.

It has been reported that UN Special Representative Jane Holl Lute is expected to return to the island ahead of preparations for a new peace initiative.

Kibris Postasi