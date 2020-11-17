Cuts to water supplies in the Boğaziçi region will begin today until 20 November.

Essential work is being carried out to deal with a malfunction in the water main.

The Department of Water Affairs has warned that Famagusta, Iskele, Yeniboğaziçi, Mehmetçik, Büyükkonuk, Erenköy and Dipkarpaz Municipalities will be affected by the cuts that begin today until November 20.

The public will be asked to use water sparingly during the repair phase and information will be given about progress in the upcoming days.

Yeniduzen