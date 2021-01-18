A major operation organised by Customs and Narcotics Smuggling Prevention teams was carried out in Famagusta Port on Sunday.

During the operation that continued after 11 refugees were discovered in the morning, thousands of liras of undeclared illegal products and live animals were seized. The bulk of goods seized were clothing and cosmetics purchased online from Turkey.

In an attempt to prevent the smuggling of people and goods, all trucks from Mersin, Turkey were searched.

In a follow-up article published by Kibris Postasi, it was reported that Taşkent Nature Park stated that 29 animals seized during the search operation were being kept under observation at their veterinary office. They said that if the owner of the animals comes forward with the necessary documents, procedures will be applied without any penalties.

Kibris Postasi