The partial night-time curfew has been extended until the morning of February 1 in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the order published in the Official Gazette, it is forbidden to go out from 22.00 to 05.00. Criminal proceedings will be made against those who do not obey the curfew.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that 32 positive cases of Covid-19 had been discovered in the last 24 hours, 30 of which were local. Two people have been taken into intensive care.

Pilli stated that 17 of the cases were from Nicosia, 14 from Kyrenia and 1 from the Iskele Region.

Yeniduzen