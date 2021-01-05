Measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been extended until 10 January by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases. The night-time curfew has not been renewed.

A supplementary ruling means that people working and studying in the south must remain in quarantine with their families until 10 January.

Health Committee Rules

Cafes, restaurants, patisseries, betting offices, hairdressers, beauty centres, coffee houses, gyms, pita shops, simit shops, barber shops must continue to observe closing times (10pm) as previously ordered. It has been deemed appropriate that only take-away services remain open after 10pm. People working in these sectors should repeat their PCR tests every fourteen days.

Persons residing or working in Pile will be able to cross without quarantine, provided that they submit a current negative PCR test results within 72 hours.

The decision to close taverns, massage parlours, bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues has been extended until 10 January, 2021.

Due to the increase in local cases in our country, UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone, Missing Persons and Peace Force employees will be able to enter without quarantine, provided that they submit negative PCR test results taken within the last 72 hours.

Patients residing in North Cyprus and receiving routine treatment/treatments in Southern Cyprus may cross to Southern Cyprus without daily quarantine in order not to experience victimisation and to complete their treatment. The patient and his attendant (if necessary) who will be crossing the border for health purposes are required to submit negative PCR test results made within the last three days upon arrival. In addition, patients and companions returning to our country after the treatment should perform PCR tests again on the seventh and fourteenth days of their entry into the country and submit the results to our Ministry.

It has been decided that the passage of persons residing in the North and working in Southern Cyprus is subject to quarantine until 10 January 2021.

Persons residing in the South and working in North Cyprus will be subject to quarantine until 10 January 2021.

Students residing in the North and studying in Southern Cyprus and their parents are subject to quarantine until 10 January 2021.

Students residing in the South and studying in Northern Cyprus and their parents are subject to quarantine until 10 January 2021.

Within the scope of the Green Line Regulation, it has been deemed appropriate for people engaged in contactless trade to trade without quarantine.

Ambulances may cross the Yeşilırmak Border Checkpoint for health purposes only, without quarantine, and that other passages are subject to quarantine.

It has been deemed appropriate for the residents of the Beyarmudu to make a daily pass to the Upper Region without quarantine in order to carry out their livestock and agricultural activities in the Üsler Region.

The limit of no more than 10 people gathering in households has been extended to 10 January.

The prohibition of all entertainment activities, workplace opening ceremonies, weddings, cinemas, theatres, birthdays, collective worship, engagements, religious festivals etc. has been extended until 10 January 2021.

Funerals may be held with the participation of only first degree relatives.

It has been decided that the team sports competitions will be held without spectators.