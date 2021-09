There were 22 people charged for breaking the curfew between 2-3 September, Kibris Postasi reported.

The curfew which operates between midnight and 5am has been in place since 7 June.

A review by the Council of Minister will be held prior to 8 September.

Only those in public service, such as fire services, healthworkers, municiple workers and civil defence may be out between curfew times.

Kibris Postasi