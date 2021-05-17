The night-time curfew will begin one hour later at 10pm tonight lasting until 5am the next morning. Covid-19 case numbers are falling in North Cyprus so restrictions have been eased, Kibris Postasi reported.

“Going out on the streets will be prohibited from Monday to Saturday between 22:00 and 05:00, and between 22:00 on Saturday and 05:00 on Monday, except for meeting basic needs”, the Supreme Committee on Contagious Diseases has ruled.

Providing there no changes, curfew will be put back one hour further and begin at 11pm until 5am on Thursday, 27 May.

