CTP Youth will hold a protest march on Sunday, 15 November, the day when Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in North Cyprus.

Erdoğan is paying a visit to the country on the 37th anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ unilateral declaration of independence from the Republic of Cyprus in 1983.

The protestors will meet at Yiğitler Bastion on Sunday and from there, will march to the Presidency.

A statement made by the CTP Youth read: “The main purpose of our action, as patriotic and peace-loving youth, is to stand against such moves against both democratic and political problems created by opening Varosha/Maras, outside the parameters of international law and UN [resolutions], and as soon as possible, we will raise our voices to take steps”.

Yeniduzen