The General Secretary of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Erdogan Sorakin stated that “the party’s central committee will support the candidate who is in favour of federation“.

On Sunday, the CTP’s presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman, came third in the elections with 21.68 percent of the votes. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar who received 32.35 percent and Incumbent President Mustafa Akinci who got 29.85 percent of the votes, in what was the lowest ever voting turnout, will go head to head in the second round on Sunday, 18 October.

Sorakin’s statement came ahead of a meeting of the party’s central committee tonight, which will determine the party’s stance in the second round of the presidential election.

Commenting on the CTP’s stance on the second round, Sorakin said in a statement on Genc TV: “Yes, the central committee will meet to decide on the direction of the vote. But what is important is this: The CTP is a 50-year-old political party. This party stands for solution, peace, democracy and human rights in this country. The vision we put on the table has always been the federation.“

Noting that they believe that under the current circumstances a solution outside the confines of the federation is not possible, Sorakin added:

“The central committee will decide tonight, but the CTP is not a party that wavers. It is clear that the party’s central committee is in favour of a solution as we see it and will support the candidate, who is in favour of the federation. The party’s central committee will sit and meet tonight, but the party’s decision will be a relief for everyone.“

Kibris Postasi