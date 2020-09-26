The Economic Organizations’ Platform on Friday said that the perception that all restrictions imposed by the Greek Cypriot authorities at the border crossing points had been lifted was misleading and wrong.

The platform, which issued a new statement on the Green Line Regulation, said that measures adopted for Covid-19 were still very much in place.

On Wednesday, the organisations had issued a statement welcoming the lifting of various restrictions at the border checkpoints which had been introduced before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its new statement, the platform said that the recently lifted restrictions should not be confused with those still in place due to Covid-19.

“The restrictions lifted by the Greek Cypriot administration concern the changes on the Green Line code of implementation adopted on November 27, 2019 and which came into force on February 14, 2020. The EU Commission had informed the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce which has been pursuing the matter on behalf of the platform of the lifting of the restrictions, ” the statement read.

The changes that had been made included the prohibition of the movement of third-country nationals arriving from sea or airports in the TRNC to the South as well as the prohibition of third-country nationals with temporary residence permits living in the South from crossing into the TRNC.

The matter had been protested by TRNC officials and a letter had been sent to the EU Commission by all six parties in parliament demanding that the decision be reversed as it was a violation of the Green Line Regulation.

The Economic Organizations’ Platform however repeated that it was pleased with the decision to lift the restrictions imposed on the freedom of movement of individuals on the island.

It also said that it will continue its efforts for the lifting of existing restrictions imposed by the Greek Cypriot administration, within the framework of the pandemic, on individuals at border crossing points.

In July, a petition was launched demanding that the Greek Cypriot administration reverse its unilateral decision to prevent foreign tourists from entering the TRNC from South Cyprus.

BRT