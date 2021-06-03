The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases has announced revised measures which come into force on Monday, 7 June, Yeniduzen reports.

From June 7, restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will be open between 06:00-23:30, markets between 07:00-23:00. Curfew from 7 June will begin at 00:00 – 05:00, every day.

All institutions/organisations and sectors will repeat PCR/Antigen tests every 15 days.

Existing Rules:

Curfew

The curfew will continue between 23:30 and 05:00, up to and including 06/06/2021, except for meeting basic needs.

Retail Businesses

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed, can open between 08:30-20:00.

Restaurants

Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will continue to serve between 06:00-22:30.

Markets

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 22:00

Revised Rules

As of Monday, 7 June, curfew will be in place every day between 00:00 and 05:00, except for meeting basic needs.

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed, may open between 08:30-20:00.

Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will be able to continue their services between 06:00-23:30.

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 23:00.

Yeniduzen