Health Minister Ali Pilli said that 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of those tested, 42 were local, 22 were contacts of infected people in quarantine and one person arrived in the country by air.

Pilli stated that 23 of the cases were from Nicosia, 35 from Kyrenia, 4 from Famagusta, and 2 from Güzelyurt Region.

Meanwhile, police raided a house party in Nicosia this evening and are prosecuting 13 individuals who had gathered to celebrate a birthday.

All were taken to hospital for PCR tests and will be charged with “non-compliance with legal orders by disregarding the curfew and acting against the Contagious Diseases Law“.

Kibris Postasi