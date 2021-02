An 82-year-old male patient has died from complications from Covid-19, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced today.

The patient had been in intensive care since 13 February, suffering from hypertension, arrhythmia and heart failure.

This brings the number of deaths from Covid-19 to 21.

Yesterday, the health minister announced that there had been 23 new cases of Covid-19, of which 16 were local and one death from Covid-19.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi