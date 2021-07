Following 11,559 tests made in the last 24 hours, 66 people were found to be positive with Covid-19, 52 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 16

Kyrenia – 20

Famagusta – 13

Güzelyurt Region – 3

In south Cyprus, 43,678 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 787 new cases were detected. A 69-year-old woman has died from the virus. The positivity rate in the south is 1.80.

Yeniduzen