Yeniduzen reports that 6,164 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and 17 people tested positive, 12 of whom were local. Two people arriving from abroad tested positive and three were contacts of those known to be infected and are in quarantine.

Meanwhile case numbers in the south are on the rise as the country gradually opens up. There were 352 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours and 25 are in intensive care on the south side.

