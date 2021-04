North Cyprus has reported 54 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 50 of which were local, Yeniduzen reports.

In the south of Cyprus, 845 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and three people, two women aged 78 and 88 years old and a 62 year-old male have died. Only the 88 year-old woman had received a single dose of vaccine.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in North Cyprus is 6,195 and 31 deaths. South Cyprus has had 64,565 cases of the virus and 300 deaths.

Yeniduzen