The latest tests performed in the last 24 hours (15,7440) detected 143 positive cases of the coronavirus, 125 of which were local and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 48

Kyrenia – 49

Famagusta – 13

Iskele – 3

Güzelyurt – 6

Lekfe – 6

The total number of cases is 16,566 and deaths related to the coronavirus are 63. Currently, there are 18 patients in intensive care.

BRTK