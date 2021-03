It was reported that 26 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 20 of whom were local.

In South Cyprus infection rates remain high but stable. On Friday, 361 new cases were reported.

The latest figures are 4,237 cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus and 25 deaths, in the south the total number of those infected is 43,971 and 248 deaths from the coronavirus.

Yeniduzen