In the last 24 hours, 6,070 people were tested for Covid-19 and 25 positive cases were detected, 21 of which were local.

Nicosia had 10 cases, Kyrenia had 8, Famagusta had 2 cases, and there was 1 case from the Güzelyurt region, in the last 24 hours.

Distribution of cases by region

Nicosia K. Kaymaklı-1 – Göçmenköy -1 – Marmara -1 – Gönyeli -3 – Yiğitler -1 – Kızılay -1 – Ortaköy -2

Girne Centre – 2 Alsancak -2 – Doğanköy -1 – Lapta -1 -Bellapais -2

Famagusta Mutluyaka -1 – Sakarya -1

Güzelyurt/Aydınköy – 1

South Cyprus

In the south, 91 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours and one person died from the virus.

Covid Statistics

To date, North Cyprus has had 7,059 cases and 33 deaths. South Cyprus has had 71,839 cases and 353 deaths from the disease.

Yeniduzen