Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli spoke to BRT about the state of the coronavirus pandemic and the local health infrastructure.

The health minister said that Covid-19 was under control thanks to the measures that had been implemented. He pointed out however that the pandemic would not die out in North Cyprus until it ends in the rest of the world.

“There will be an increase in influenza during the winter. This will also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases. Therefore, we need to take measures in order to prevent this. If we follow the mask, social distancing and hygiene rules we can pull through Covid-19 with the minimum damage. The government taking measures alone is not enough, everyone should also take their own measures, ” Pilli said.

Referring to the quarantine issue, Pilli noted that the best method was to use quarantine hotels, he added however, that this was very costly for the government.

Regarding the new pandemic hospital which will open soon, he said that it could be used for chest and infectious diseases after the pandemic ends.

Minister Pilli noted that additional medical staff will be recruited for the pandemic hospital when the new government has been established.

Referring to the construction of the Güzelyurt Hospital, Pilli said that 30 million TL had been allocated for the hospital and that construction would be completed in six months time.

