Covid-19 Rules Updated

  • 12 seconds ago

Cyprus News - Police Enforce Curfew 1Following a meeting of  the Council of Ministers, the following decisions have been made regarding Covid-19 rules. 

Curfew

The night-time curfew remains in place from Monday to Friday between 10pm and 5am. On Saturday curfew begins at 10pm and continues until Monday 5am. Going outdoors can only be for essential needs on Sunday.

On Sunday, all businesses remain closed except for pharmacies, bakeries, petrol stations. 

Markets can open between 8am and 9pm Monday to Saturday.

Restaurants and takeaway services can open between 10am and 9pm but must remain closed on Sunday.

Yeniduzen

