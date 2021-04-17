Measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 were updated by the Council of Ministers on Thursday in accordance with the recommendations of the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases, BRT reports.

Given the increase in infection rates, the following changes were made:

Curfew

Night-time curfew is now between 9pm and 5am.

There will be an all-day curfew imposed on Sunday April 25. Shopping is permitted for essential items only at pharmacies, petrol stations. Bakeries are only open for production.

These changes will come into effect on Monday, April 19 and will be valid until Monday, April 26.

Supermarkets

No changes have been introduced to supermarket opening hours. Businesses open on Saturday April 24 must close by 6pm.

Restuarants

Should the current infection rates increase by mid-week, restaurants and eateries will only be allowed to remain open for delivery or takeaway services on Saturday, April 24.

The limitations introduced for seating customers indoors and outdoors at restaurants, cafes and similar venues remain in place.

Such establishments are not allowed to accept more than 1/3 of their seating capacity.

Schools

Education, except for 12th graders, will continue online until further notice.

Teachers and staff at preschools or day-care centres will continue to undergo rapid testing every seven days.

Crossing Border To South

Stricter rules have been introduced for patients receiving medical treatment in the TRNC or South Cyprus and their carers.

Individuals will be required to present authorities at crossing points updated and valid prescriptions, reports or receipts of payment from their doctors or the hospital they receive treatment.

Entry Into TRNC

Persons who have travelled to the UK, the Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark or any African country in the last 14 days will be allowed to enter the TRNC on the condition they remain in mandatory quarantine at a state-monitored facility for 14 days.

Individuals who have been granted permission for home quarantine will be transported to their address of residence via bus, taxi or shuttle services assigned by the Finance Ministry.

No Public Gatherings Indoors Or Outdoors

Birthday and engagement parties and similar events held both indoors and outdoors are strictly forbidden.

Mass worship at mosques or mass iftar (fast-breaking dinners) are not allowed until further notice.

Tourism

On a positive note, closed-circuit tourism activities limited to three days have resumed.

Tourists who will be arriving via charter flights will be monitored via electronic bracelets.

Hotels will be required to sign a consent form stating that they will not be accepting other guests for accommodation purposes or to use hotel facilities.

Hotel employees will lodge at the hotel premises and will undergo PCR tests every seven days.

Persons responsible for delivering supplies to hotels will be forbidden from coming into contact with hotel personnel.

Charter Flights

Four charter flights will be allowed per week.

BRTK