Decisions to extend safety measurements to combat the spread of Covid-19, come into force as of December 28, Health Minister Ali Pilli has announced.

It has been decided to close cafes, restaurants, patisseries, betting shops, hairdressers, beauty parlours, massage parlours, gyms, pita shops, simit shops, barber shops after 21:00 as of December 28, 2020. However, it has been deemed appropriate that only take-away services remain open after 21:00.

The decision to close taverns, bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues has been extended until 04 January 2021.

It was deemed necessary to extend the decision we made regarding the New Year’s Eve and entertainment programmes. New Year’s Eve celebrations are banned both indoors and out.

It has been decided to extend the decision on the suspension of unquarantined entries for three days or less in order to enter our country by charter flights, private aircraft, scheduled flights and ferries, which were published in the Official Gazette and previously reported.