A female patient who was quarantined in Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, has been taken to the intensive care unit.

The 56-year-old woman, a TRNC citizen who tested positive for Covid-19 was transferred to the quarantined intensive care unit due to respiratory failure where her treatment will continue.

The patient has been in the hospital for around two weeks. She is the only person in intensive care at the moment.

Yeniduzen