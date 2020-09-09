Latest Headlines

Covid-19 Numbers on the Rise

46 mins ago
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

There have been 38 cases of Covid-19 discovered in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

He said that 1,561 tests for the virus had been performed and two cases were found in airline passengers arriving in the country, two were ferry passengers, 19 were passenger contacts who had been in quarantine and 15 were locals cases as described in the previous article.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 475. There have been no new deaths. Four died in March/April this year.

Meanwhile, South Cyprus has had 1,511 cases of the virus and there have been two recent deaths, bringing the death toll in the south to 29.

Yeniduzen

