There have been ten new cases of Covid-19 discovered in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said. The number of tests made for the virus in the last 24 hours is 2,012.

Minister Pilli said that three of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, five infected passengers arrived by ferry. Two other cases had been in contact with others who were in quarantine.

The health minister stated that although some people who arrived in the country from abroad whose test results were positive, had signed a letter undertaking self-isolation, while waiting for test results. This is in violation of the law and legal action has been taken against them, he said.

Pointing out that strict inspections have been initiated at entertainment venues and restaurants operating in open air or indoors, Pilli emphasised that it is essential to keep the records of people coming especially at the entrance of the venue, and that legal action will be taken against businesses that do not comply with the rules.

Minister Pilli reminded everyone that infection rates are on the rise, so social distancing and hygiene rules are of great importance. Special precautions are needed especially in crowded locations.

The general situation regarding Covid-19 on 15 August 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2,012

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 10

Number of Cases Discharged Today: 1

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 94,411

Total Number of Cases: 206

