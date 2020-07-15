Latest Headlines

Covid-19 Leaves 30,000 Unemployed in North Cyprus

8 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Hürrem Tulga - General Coordinator - Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Craftsmen (KTEZO)
Hürrem Tulga – General Coordinator of KTEZO

The majority cannot withstand the severe financial crisis caused by the 4-5 months of the coronavirus pandemic, general coordinator of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (KTEZO) Hürrem Tulga has said. Tulga said that several businesses, especially within the walls of Nicosia, have been closed, adding that all 20 shops and cafes at the Kumarcilar Han [Gamblers’ Inn] have not even opened.

In general, in North Nicosia, and especially in Nicosia’s inner city, around 600-700 jobs have been lost, he said, noting that some of the shops that have opened are cafes, shoe stores and boutiques, but they also close very early.

Stressing that since the beginning of the pandemic, around 30,000 people have been registered as unemployed, Tulga noted that this number only covers the last 4-5 months.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

Related Articles

Photo of Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

2 hours ago
Photo of PM Tatar to Testify in Private Jet Investigation

PM Tatar to Testify in Private Jet Investigation

3 hours ago
Photo of Flight Numbers From Turkey to Increase

Flight Numbers From Turkey to Increase

4 hours ago
Photo of New Case of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

New Case of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

17 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker