The majority cannot withstand the severe financial crisis caused by the 4-5 months of the coronavirus pandemic, general coordinator of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (KTEZO) Hürrem Tulga has said. Tulga said that several businesses, especially within the walls of Nicosia, have been closed, adding that all 20 shops and cafes at the Kumarcilar Han [Gamblers’ Inn] have not even opened.

In general, in North Nicosia, and especially in Nicosia’s inner city, around 600-700 jobs have been lost, he said, noting that some of the shops that have opened are cafes, shoe stores and boutiques, but they also close very early.

Stressing that since the beginning of the pandemic, around 30,000 people have been registered as unemployed, Tulga noted that this number only covers the last 4-5 months.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi