Tests found 54 positive cases of Covid-19, 34 of which were local in the last 24 hours, BRT reports. An 88-year-old man has died from complications caused by the virus.

In south Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports that there were 460 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours.

To date, North Cyprus has reported 6,581 cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths. South Cyprus has had 68,442 cases and 328 deaths.

BRT, Yeniduzen