South Cyprus reported 565 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

The 74-year old patient who died had been given the first dose of the vaccine, the report said. The death toll in the south has increased to 262.

Meanwhile in North Cyprus, infection numbers are creeping up. On Monday, 74 cases of Covid-19 were detected, 64 of which were local.

Kibris Postasi reports that former Minister of Health Ali Pilli, has warned of a new wave of the coronavirus.

Pilli, who commented on his social media account, said, “Our experience clearly shows that the level of cases reached today is also a harbinger of a new wave, even though we are half-closed“.

“Economic activities are of course very important, a new period of closure can of course cause serious damage to us, but these few days are extremely important. If we cannot manage these days correctly, the virus will force the government to take the decision to shut down. It is an open call to our people. Protect yourself first without waiting for it to protect you. Wear your mask, keep your distance and stay away from crowded environments as much as possible “.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi